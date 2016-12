By Teresa Ristow

Mindy Marriott is eager to build relationships in the community and recruit volunteers in her role as the new executive director of Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide.

Marriott, who was most recently the volunteer coordinator for Northwest Colorado Health, hit the ground running in the position in early December.

A variety of crisis support lines are available 24 hours a day to connect local residents dealing with a personal mental …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today