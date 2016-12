By Matt Stensland

Steamboat Springs restaurant servers and bartenders are likely to be the biggest winners when the state begins ratcheting up the minimum wage Jan. 1, 2017.

With the high cost of living and low unemployment rate, most jobs in Steamboat already pay above the current minimum wage of $8.31 per hour.

2016: $8.31 per hour

2017: $9.30 per hour

2018: $10.20 per hour

2019: $11.10 per hour

2020: $12 per hour

