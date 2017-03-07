By Jason Auslander/For the Aspen Times

A 23-year-old mountaineer missing for two days after attempting to climb Pyramid Peak and falling nearly 1,500 feet was found alive late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

A person out running several miles up Maroon Creek Road first ran into Ryan Montoya around 4 p.m., then continued running down the road until the person found Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers on snowmobiles heading up the road, said Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Burchetta.

Those volunteers transported him down the

Via:: Steamboat Today