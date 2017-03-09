By Scott Franz

Northwest Colorado’s two state legislators have often found themselves in opposites lanes and legislatively ‘honking’ at each other on transportation bills.

But today, State Rep. Diane Mitch Bush and State Sen. Randy Baumgardner are carpooling on what could be the biggest, most impactful piece of state transportation legislation in years.

Mitsch Bush, a Steamboat Springs Democrat, and Baumgardner, a Republican from Cowdrey, are both sponsors of a bipartisan bill that would seek to increase the state sales …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today