By Teresa Ristow

A development of more than 40 micro-apartments and eight offices behind Safeway could soon enter the city of Steamboat Springs’ planning process, according to a pre-application filed in early December.

Part-owner Darrin Fryer said he, an Australian partner and local residents Jack and Mary McClurg jointly own the 2.79-acre parcel situated on Pine Grove Road and along Fish Creek where it runs by Sundance Plaza.

The parcel was previously approved in 2007 for a mixed-use …read more

