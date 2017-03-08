By Tom Ross

Mobile home parks, representing the old-school solution to providing workforce housing, haven’t won much attention in the current community discussion on how to close the gap between housing supply and demand in Steamboat Springs and Routt County.

Yet, there are an estimated 300-plus households currently occupying mobile home parks in Steamboat.

And one can’t say local government and the Yampa Valley Housing Authority are indifferent to trailer parks. With city and county support, the authority owns …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today