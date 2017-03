By Joel Reichenberger

It wasn’t so much a step for Landon Wendler as it was an attitude, an aggressive one, said Lars Johnson.

Johnson, a Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club moguls coach, said Wendler was “pushing his limits,” and that helped push the 16-year old bumps skier to the top of the podium Sunday at a dual moguls competition in Winter Park.

The event was the finale of the Rocky Mountain Division freestyle skiing season, and Wendler helped the Winter …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today