By Lindsey Reznicek/For Steamboat Today

When you walk into a grocery store or go to an event in Steamboat Springs, you see many people. Some you know, some you don’t. When doctors do the same, the people they see aren’t just people – they’re also patients.

Submit your thanks via email to [email protected] , or post your thanks on Yampa Valley Medical Center’s Facebook page. All messages will be shared with the doctors.

“The patients we …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today