By Susan Cunningham/For Steamboat Today
Editor’s note: This article is the second in a three-part series about heart health for American Heart Month.
When it comes to keeping your heart healthy, there are a few basics that can help.
Following, Alexa Pighini, a physician assistant with YampaCare Cardiology, reviews a key to-do list for a healthy heart.
• Eat with your heart in mind: A healthy diet supports a healthy heart. That means choosing whole grains, vegetables and fruits, lower …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
Advertisement