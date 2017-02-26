By Susan Cunningham/For Steamboat Today

Editor’s note: This article is the third in a three-part series on heart health for American Heart Month.

If you’re older than 40 and you’re not currently taking a statin, you might want to reconsider.

In late 2016, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued new guidance for the use of statins, or medications that help lower cholesterol and reduce cardiovascular disease. The new recommendations suggest everyone older than age 40 be screened to see …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today