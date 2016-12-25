By Susan Cunningham/For Steamboat Today

Ski season is in full swing, which means skiers need to be aware of the possibility of ACL injuries. Especially women.

“Women are four to six times more likely to tear an ACL based on their structural anatomy and strength imbalances,” said David Grinnell, a physical therapist and board certified orthopedic specialist at SportsMed at Yampa Valley Medical Center.

The ACL, or anterior cruciate ligament, is one of four main ligaments in the knee that …read more

