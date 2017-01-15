By Susan Cunningham/For Steamboat Today

Editor’s note: This article is the second in a two-part series highlighting tips for a healthy new year.

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, diet and exercise often make the list. But people may be tackling these resolutions in the wrong way, trying to do too much, too soon.

What: Real Life Weight Management, and eight-week weight management program led by YVMC’s registered dietitian nutritionists Cara Marrs and Laura …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today