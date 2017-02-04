By Susan Cunningham/For Steamboat Today

When it comes to breastfeeding, there’s a long list of benefits for both babies and moms. But sometimes, getting the hang of it can be a challenge.

What: The Lactation Club

When: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Outreach clinic next to the Yampa Valley Medical Center lab

Information: This free group is open to all breastfeeding moms. Drop in any time during the weekly group to receive encouragement and support, weigh …read more

