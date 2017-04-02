By Susan Cunningham/For Steamboat Today

Tight muscles? Some physical therapists have a new tool to address the issue: dry needling.

By inserting a very thin needle into a trigger point, or a place where bands of muscle have latched onto each other, physical therapists may be able to quickly release the muscle and promote healing.

Questions about dry needling? Physical therapists Christy Kopsichke and Missy Amato are certified in the specialty. Call SportsMed at Yampa …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today