By Susan Cunningham/For Steamboat Today

When someone ends up at the hospital with an unexpected illness or injury, the last thing they want to worry about is what their insurance will cover or what sort of care they’ll need once they’re discharged.

That’s where case managers come in.

One of the lesser-known roles at hospitals, case managers are patient advocates, taking on tasks such as coordinating care needed after discharge, communicating with families and working with insurance companies. Yampa Valley …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today