By Teresa Ristow

Ten years ago, a car bomb exploded on Al-Mutanabbi Street, an intellectual center in Baghdad and the location of Iraq’s most vibrant bookselling community.

Nearly 30 people died and 100 more were injured, and the community spent the next several months rebuilding the cultural hub.

When news of the March 5, 2007, bombing reached San Francisco bookseller Beau Beausoleil, he responded by creating “Al-Mutanabbi Street Starts Here,” an organization and movement to support the Iraqi …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today