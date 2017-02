Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

1:02 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person who possibly had a stroke in the 5800 block of Homesteader Lane.

3:11 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person with chest pain in the 23000 block of Snowbird Way.

7:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a woman who had $425 in U.S. and New …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today