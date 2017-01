By Teresa Ristow

The majority of Education Fund Board members Wednesday agreed that Mountain Village Montessori Charter School is eligible to receive funds from the city’s half-cent sales tax.

The group voted 8-1 that because of the fact that the Montessori school is a public school in Routt County, it is eligible for the funding based on 2009 ballot language supported by county voters regarding the half-cent tax.

