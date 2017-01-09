By Teresa Ristow

Mountain Village Montessori founder Kristen Rockford will make her case to the Education Fund Board Wednesday for why the public charter school should be eligible for funds from the city’s half-cent sales tax.

Rockford said she’ll present the board an easy-to-follow graphic detailing the ways funding for public charter schools is not equitable to funding for other public schools, despite both being free to attend and serving local students.

“There are still (Education Fund) board …read more

