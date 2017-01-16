By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

On Monday, Denver Film Critics Society announced its annual list of winners, honoring the best in cinema for 2016.

The drama “Moonlight,” following an African-American child through manhood, took Best Picture, as well as Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Barry Jenkins.

The movie also received Best Supporting Actor honors for Mahershala Ali as the boy’s father figure.

Casey Affleck received Best Actor for “Manchester by the Sea” as a New England man with a tragic past …read more

