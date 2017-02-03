By Matt Stensland

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are making plans to evict a pair of moose that have been causing problems at the Steamboat Ski Area.

Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf said there have been a couple of reports of a cow and calf becoming agitated when people skied by or took pictures of them.

“I wouldn’t say aggressive behavior,” Middledorf said.

Parks and Wildlife spokesman Mike Porras said the moose are in danger, because if they hurt a human, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today