By Matt Stensland

Three moose were napping on The Steamboat Grand’s front yard Thursday, while another set was exploring their new home north of Craig.

On Feb. 8, Colorado Parks and Wildlife moved a cow moose and two calves from condos in Ski Time Square.

“They were in a really bad spot between two condos,” area wildlife manager Kris Middledorf said.

Moose are arguably the most dangerous wildlife to humans in the Steamboat Springs area, but Middledorf said these particular moose …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today