By Scott Franz

Drivers in Steamboat Springs are poised to encounter two or three new roundabouts and two new traffic signals in the coming years as changes are made to accommodate increased traffic around the city.

And over the course of the next year, the city is also creating a new entrance into Emerald Park and partnering with the Colorado Department of Transportation to make some big improvements to the intersection of Elk River Road and U.S. Highway …read more

