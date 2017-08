Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for the rapper Mystikal stemming from an alleged October 2016 sexual assault incident in the Louisiana city.

The warrants charge both the 46-year-old rapper, birth name Michael Tyler, and a 26-year-old woman named Averweone Holman with first-degree rape,

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Mystikal Sought by Police on First-Degree Rape Charge

