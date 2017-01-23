By Tom Ross

Downtown Steamboat Springs and the Strawberry Park Hot Springs received a positive mention in the February/March issue of National Geographic Traveler magazine as the ideal place to embark upon a road trip through Colorado’s geothermal hot springs.

The article touted the growing number of craft cocktail bars and small-plate dining rooms in Steamboat and suggested stopping at The Laundry before heading for the Mad Creek trail to reach the hot springs (remember the trail is …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today