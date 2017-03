By Lauren Blair

What began as a seemingly harmless handful of cats living inside a vacant house on the 800 block of Taylor Street in Craig ended in the removal of nearly 70 felines from the house over the past 10 weeks.

The majority of the 68 cats had to be euthanized due to their large numbers and feral nature.

The owner of the house first contacted Craig Police Department Dec. 10 to ask for help removing the cats, which …read more

