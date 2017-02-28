By Scott Franz

A summer job fair hosted by Steamboat Springs Transit on Friday will offer local job seekers the chance to apply for several summer positions that come with a view.

What: Steamboat Springs Transit Summer Job Fair

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 3

Where: Stockbridge Transit Center

The fair will also help the city’s bus service strengthen its recruiting relationships with multiple organizations that send drivers here in the winter.

Via:: Steamboat Today