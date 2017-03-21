By Scott Franz

The Community Agriculture Alliance is making it even easier to purchase produce, meats, eggs and baked goods that are made right here in Northwest Colorado.

The Ag Alliance’s local food marketplace now has expanded pickup hours and a same-day pick-up option for some goods.

A sampling of the goods that can be ordered and picked up on the same day include farm fresh eggs, micro greens, local pork, honey and locally roasted coffee.

Pickup times now run from …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today