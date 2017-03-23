By Scott Franz

A new hotel being planned in Steamboat Springs will appeal to visitors who are looking for an extended stay in the Yampa Valley.

City planners are recommending approval of an 84-room Homewood Suites by Hilton.

The Homewood Suites are marketed as spacious one- and two-bedroom suites with full kitchens and grocery-shopping services.

The new hotel would be built south of the Fairfield Inn on U.S. Highway 40.

The project has been slowly making its way through the city planning

Via:: Steamboat Today