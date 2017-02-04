By Scott Franz

A new Steamboat Springs business is letting skiers and riders skip the lift lines and learn how to safely make turns in the less-traveled backcountry.

Business partners Brian Erhart and Craig Weese started Steamboat Backcountry Adventures, which is now shuttling clients to Rabbit Ears Pass for lessons and tours.

“It’s off to a great start,” Erhart said. “If you took a few tours and lessons with us, you’d be more equipped to start going off on your …read more

