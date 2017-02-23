By Teresa Ristow

Undocumented immigrants in Steamboat Springs say they are now living in fear following the announcement of changes to federal deportation policies.

“I’m just afraid for everyone,” said a 39-year-old undocumented Steamboat Springs woman who moved to the United States from Mexico in 2007. “I see a police car, and to me, it looks like five, so I don’t want to drive anywhere.”

The woman, who spoke through a Spanish language translator, was one of several undocumented …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today