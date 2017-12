Ten previously unreleased Jimi Hendrix recordings highlight Both Sides of the Sky, an upcoming posthumous LP from the legendary guitarist. The album will be available March 9th, 2018 via Sony Legacy Recordings on multiple formats, including CD, digital and a numbered, 180-gram audiophile double-vinyl.

