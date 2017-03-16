By Tom Ross

As the new executive director of Historic Routt County, Emily Katzman will play an important role in the protection of some of Routt County’s most prized early 20th century buildings. But some of Katzman’s favorite historic Colorado structures are more than 800 years old and don’t call for further restoration.

“I’ve always loved visiting Mesa Verde (National Park) and try to do that every few years,” Katzman said March 16. “I think it’s fascinating how …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today