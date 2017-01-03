By Scott Franz

Steamboat Ski Area has emerged as a possible caretaker of a historic barn that has been neglected for years near the Meadows Parking Lot.

The property owner and developers who were recently sued by the city for neglecting the Arnold Barn recently offered to give the 89-year-old structure and the chunk of land it sits on to the city to take care of.

The city’s elected officials wanted more information about the proposal before discussing it further.

Via:: Steamboat Today