By Teresa Ristow

The new owner of a building slated to become a freestanding emergency room at the intersection of South Lincoln Avenue and Mid Valley Drive said the business would offer competitive rates and employ Steamboat Springs-based doctors and staff.

Dr. Dallas Bailes, who has lived in Steamboat part-time for five years and worked in hospitals in Craig and Granby, as well as in Texas and New York, opened a similar ER in Texarkana, Texas in …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today