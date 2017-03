By Matt Stensland

Storm Peak Brewing Co. has stockpiled its beer and is hopeful it can keep everyone from getting thirsty while it move to its new location.

“We should be good, assuming we hit the timeline we are on,” co-owner Wyatt Patterson said Tuesday. “We brewed like crazy in the old spot before we took that apart.”

Storm Peak’s old seven-barrel brewing system was disassembled and trucked to North Carolina, where it will be used by a start-up called …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today