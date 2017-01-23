By Scott Franz

The developers who were planning to build a controversial 14-unit condominium project on Burgess Creek Road near the base of Steamboat Ski Area have scaled down their plans.

The new plans call for a five-unit development that isn’t as tall or dense as the previous proposal that the city approved in July.

Drawings submitted to the city show more contemporary multi-level units overlooking Ski Time Square and the ski slopes.

