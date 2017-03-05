By Teresa Ristow

Two of the newest scholarships administered by the Yampa Valley Community Foundation this year will appeal to local students who may not be pursuing education at a four-year university.

The Kenny Corriveau Trade Scholarship will be given for the first time in 2017, in memory of Corriveau, a 2016 Hayden High School graduate who died in a car accident in September.

Corriveau was interested in several trades, including woodworking and auto work, and had earned

