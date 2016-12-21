By Scott Franz

Vacant lots that were recently annexed into the city of Steamboat Springs are hitting the real estate market this week, offering buyers a rare opportunity to build new estate-sized homes in the downtown area.

The lots, which vary in size from .41 acres to .83 acres at the end of Pahwintah and Douglas streets just north of Old Town, have been years in the making.

Before the parcel was subdivided this year, the city's urban growth boundary

