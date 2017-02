Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

2:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers took a report of a fight at a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Police Sunday were still attempting to identify a man who was accused of punching another man.

2:08 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian near the intersection of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

