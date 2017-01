By Teresa Ristow

A contracted cleaner that no-showed on Dec. 23 is to blame for piles of garbage and old mail that collected at the Steamboat Springs Post Office over the last few weeks, a postal service spokesperson said Thursday.

As recently as Wednesday night, trash and recycling from containers in the eastern side of the Lincoln Avenue post office were overflowing onto the ground, and tile floors were dirty where customers had tracked in debris over the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today