By Joel Reichenberger

Plenty of dirt work on Emerald Mountain and Howelsen Hill last fall paid off during the weekend as the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club played host to a Nordic junior nationals qualifier on its newest trails.

U20/18 men

Freestyle sprint

1 Nick Sweeney

2 Tyler Terranova

4 Evan Barbier

6 Jimmy Colfer

Classic interval

6 Tyler Terranova

7 Evan Barbier

U18 women’s

Freestyle sprint

1 Sadie Cotton

2 Dasha Kuznetsova

Classic interval

1 Dasha Kuznetsova

2 Sadie Cotton

U16 girls

Freestyle sprint

1 …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today