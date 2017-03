By Tom Ross

When 4-year-old Theo Giattini gets his new service dog, they’ll both be on a short leash. And that’s a very good thing. Even better is the likelihood they’ll have the closest bond a boy and his pet could have.

Theo, who lives with his mother Jolene, father Ted, and sister Sophia, 2, on Willow Creek Pass and attends the North Routt Preschool and Learning Centers, was born with a 100 percent hearing deficit. But it wasn’t …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today