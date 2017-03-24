By Teresa Ristow

North Routt Community Charter School’s business manager has been chosen over several other applicants to be the newest member of a state board that oversees a charter school advocacy organization.

Susan Marshall was nominated by school Principal Brandon LaChance as one of 11 candidates for three open positions on the Colorado League of Charter Schools’ Board of Directors. Incumbents filled two of the seats, and Marshall is the only new member.

Marshall, a former …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today