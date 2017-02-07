When students at North Routt Community Charter School tackle a new subject area, they dive deep into their learning and steer clear of textbooks whenever possible.
Fifth- and sixth-grade students kicked off their latest expedition — focused on the Dust Bowl of the 1930s — last week with a visit to the History Colorado Center in Denver.
Their social studies curriculum will remain focused on this one historical event for several weeks. Students will read novels …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
