By Teresa Ristow

A fundraising campaign to help pay down the building mortgage of the North Routt Preschool in Clark is making steady progress, with school supporters raising $27,000 over the last few months.

The school is aiming to raise $50,000 by June 1 in order to collect a $50,000 match from local philanthropists interested in helping the school pay down its $150,000 mortgage.

Owning the 2,400-square-foot building outright would provide long-term stability for the preschool program, according …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today