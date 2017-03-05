By Tamera Manzanares/For Steamboat Today

When Janet Panebaker thinks of hospice, she thinks of friendship. As a hospice volunteer, Panebaker will do anything she can to help a patient or family — household chores, grocery shopping, errands. Mostly, though, she just listens.

“Patients are generally so kind, open and appreciative,” she said. “I’ve been amazed at the connections I’ve found with people in hospice. They have such a wide range of interests, backgrounds and experiences, and they enjoy talking about …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today