By Tamera Manzanares/For Steamboat Today

At one time, cervical cancer was the leading cause of cancer death in women. Now, it is one of the most preventable forms of cancer and, if found early, one of the most successfully treated.

Cervical cancer deaths in the U.S. have declined more than 50 percent during the past 30 years and continue to decline. This is mainly due to the use of the Pap test, which can detect abnormal or precancerous cell changes …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today