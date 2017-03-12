By Teresa Ristow

Tucked down a long hallway in the Victoria Building in downtown Steamboat Springs is a small organization aiming to make a big impact on health in Northwest Colorado.

The Northwest Colorado Community Health Partnership isn’t new — it has operated under Northwest Colorado Health for years — but the organization recently branched off, gaining 501c3 nonprofit status and its independence.

NCCHP will reintroduce itself to the community during an open house from 7:30 to 10 …read more

