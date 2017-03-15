By John F. Russell

There will be plenty of fireworks at Howelsen Hill Thursday night as the opening ceremonies of the 2017 USSA Rocky/Central U14 Alpine Skiing Championships take center stage.

But the real fireworks will begin Friday morning as 190 ski racers from around the country step into the starting gate at the top of the “All Out” ski

Steamboat boys

Cooper Puckett

Jordan Simon

Alden Wade

Colin Kagan

Steamboat girls

Rylie Adrian

Emilia Cooper

Natalia Tatge

Marissa Drobeck

Annika Ort

Caroline Gilchrist

run at the …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today