There will be plenty of fireworks at Howelsen Hill Thursday night as the opening ceremonies of the 2017 USSA Rocky/Central U14 Alpine Skiing Championships take center stage.
But the real fireworks will begin Friday morning as 190 ski racers from around the country step into the starting gate at the top of the “All Out” ski
Steamboat boys
Cooper Puckett
Jordan Simon
Alden Wade
Colin Kagan
Steamboat girls
Rylie Adrian
Emilia Cooper
Natalia Tatge
Marissa Drobeck
Annika Ort
Caroline Gilchrist
run at the …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
